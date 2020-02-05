Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches over the next two days, except 8

to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain including the cities of Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony and the Bear Lake Valley including

St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.