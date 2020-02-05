Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 17

inches over the next two days, except 11 to 24 inches on ridge

tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph.

* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including the cities of Ashton,

Tetonia, and Driggs, the Blackfoot and Caribou Mountain areas,

including Wayan, Soda Springs, and Chesterfield Reservoir, and

finally the Bear River Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.