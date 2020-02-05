Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 17
inches over the next two days, except 11 to 24 inches on ridge
tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including the cities of Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs, the Blackfoot and Caribou Mountain areas,
including Wayan, Soda Springs, and Chesterfield Reservoir, and
finally the Bear River Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.