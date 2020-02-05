Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the next two days, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge
tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley basin including the city of Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.