Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:10PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches over the next two days, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge

tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley basin including the city of Stanley.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.