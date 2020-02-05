Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 3:24PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow and wind will impact western and
northern Wyoming this evening through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant
snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before
spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy
snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall
Thursday afternoon and night.
In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow
will occur across southern and east central Wyoming through
Friday. Most of the blowing snow will occur today. The strongest
winds will likely occur Friday.
* WHAT…Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
after 12 pm this afternoon.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state