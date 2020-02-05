Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 5:09AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming
this evening through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest
Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant
snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before
spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy
snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall
Thursday afternoon and night.
* WHAT…Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
after 12 pm this afternoon.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments