Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 5:09AM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of snow will impact western and northern Wyoming

this evening through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will be moving into northwest

Wyoming this afternoon, producing another round of significant

snow. The snow will begin first in northwest Wyoming before

spreading across western and northern Wyoming. Moderate to heavy

snow will continue through Friday, with the heaviest snowfall

Thursday afternoon and night.

* WHAT…Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

after 12 pm this afternoon.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.