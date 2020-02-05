Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 6:29AM MST until February 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

