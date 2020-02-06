Special Weather Statement issued February 6 at 5:18AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 514 AM MST, light freezing rain was accumulating of cold elevated

surfaces from McCammon to American Falls to Blackfoot this morning.

Untreated roadways and bridges will likely be extremely hazardous.

If you are commuting in the Pocatello area this morning, use extreme

caution.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen,

Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Arimo, Rose, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam

Lodge.