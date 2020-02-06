Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 2:32AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain,
including the Shoshone, Burley, and Pocatello areas.
* WHEN…From noon today to 3 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
