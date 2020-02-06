Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 2:32AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain,

including the Shoshone, Burley, and Pocatello areas.

* WHEN…From noon today to 3 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.