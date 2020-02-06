Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 6 to 16 inches through Friday. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, the Island Park

area including the towns of Island Park, Kilgore, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to impossible at times. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.