Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 3:35AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and
northern Wyoming through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming
producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading
across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.
Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the
heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.
In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow
will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming through
Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 and a
half feet expected. Wind speeds over exposed ridges and open
areas will blow at 30 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible
over Teton Pass, as areas of blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments