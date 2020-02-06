Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 9:20AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and
northern Wyoming through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming
producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading
across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.
Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the
heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.
In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow
will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming
through Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow with additional snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches expected.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible
at times. Commuters through Snake River Canyon and open areas
north of Jackson should be prepared for travel impacts.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.