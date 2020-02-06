Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 9:20AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming

producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading

across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the

heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming

through Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with additional snow accumulations of 8 to

15 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches

expected. Winds in the higher terrain will blow at 30 to 50

mph, with much lower speeds in the valleys of Yellowstone

National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US

Highway 14/16/20, as well as along the Chief Joseph Highway,

will likely become very difficult, as areas of blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.