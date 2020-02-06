Winter Storm Warning issued February 6 at 9:20AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming

producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading

across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the

heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming

through Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 and

a half feet expected. Wind speeds over exposed ridges and open

areas will blow at 30 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible

over Teton Pass, as areas of blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.