Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mix of freezing rain and light snow. Additional snow
accumulations generally less than an inch.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
