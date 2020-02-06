Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Mix of freezing rain and light snow. Additional snow

accumulations generally less than an inch.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.