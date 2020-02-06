Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of freezing rain and mountain snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 7 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting
as high as 50 mph at times.
* WHERE…Southern mountains including Magic Mountain and the
Albion mountains near Oakley, the Sublett Range near Rockland,
and the Bannock and Portneuf Ranges near Inkom and McCammon.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
