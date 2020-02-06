Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of freezing rain and mountain snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 7 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph at times.

* WHERE…Southern mountains including Magic Mountain and the

Albion mountains near Oakley, the Sublett Range near Rockland,

and the Bannock and Portneuf Ranges near Inkom and McCammon.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.