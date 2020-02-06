Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches in the mountain valleys, 8 to 12

inches across the eastern mountains above 6500 feet, and a half

to 1.5 inches in the Upper Snake River Plain through Friday.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain including the cities of Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony, the Caribou Highlands, the Teton

Valley, and the Bear Lake area.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.