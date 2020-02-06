Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:49AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 15
inches through Friday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley basin including the city of
Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments