Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 3:35AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and
northern Wyoming through Friday…
.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming
producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading
across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.
Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the
heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.
In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow
will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming through
Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.
* WHAT…Snow and Blowing Snow . Additional snow accumulations of
up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
