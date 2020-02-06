Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 3:35AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow and wind will impact western and

northern Wyoming through Friday…

.A series of weather systems will continue to move across Wyoming

producing significant snow. The snow will continue spreading

across the west and into northern Wyoming through the day.

Moderate to heavy snow will continue through Friday, with the

heaviest snowfall this afternoon and tonight.

In addition, strong winds along with blowing and drifting snow

will occur across east central Wyoming today and southern Wyoming through

Friday. The strongest winds will likely occur Friday.

* WHAT…Snow and Blowing Snow . Additional snow accumulations of

up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.