Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 9:47AM MST until February 7 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches in

the higher elevations. Lowers elevations will receive 1 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.