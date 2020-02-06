Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 9:47AM MST until February 7 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches in
the higher elevations. Lowers elevations will receive 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
