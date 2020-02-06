Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 9:47AM MST until February 7 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches in

the higher elevations. Lower elevations will receive 2 to 5

inches of snow accumulation.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.