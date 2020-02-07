Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 1:14PM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, including the Shoshone, Burley,
and Interstate 84.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds can make travel difficult for high
profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

