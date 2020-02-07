Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 2:28AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern-central highlands, including Almo, Albion,
Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Interstate 84 from Idahome to the
Utah state line.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds can make travel difficult for high
profile vehicles. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may create
localized road hazards.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

