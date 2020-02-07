Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 2:28AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern-central highlands, including Almo, Albion,

Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Interstate 84 from Idahome to the

Utah state line.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty cross winds can make travel difficult for high

profile vehicles. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may create

localized road hazards.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.