Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 2:28AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, including the Shoshone, Burley,
and Interstate 84.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds can make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.