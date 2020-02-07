Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 2:28AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, including the Shoshone, Burley,

and Interstate 84.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds can make travel difficult for high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.