Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 4:14AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to heavy snow and strong wind will impact Western and
Northern Wyoming today…
.A winter storm will continue across western and northern Wyoming
this morning. For the remainder of this winter storm, periods of
heavy snow will occur across far western Wyoming, while light to
moderate snow will occur over the north. Significant blowing snow
is also expected in the mountains and southern Lincoln County.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US
Highway 14/16/20, as well as along the Chief Joseph Highway,
will likely become very difficult, as areas of blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.