Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 4:14AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Moderate to heavy snow and strong wind will impact Western and

Northern Wyoming today…

.A winter storm will continue across western and northern Wyoming

this morning. For the remainder of this winter storm, periods of

heavy snow will occur across far western Wyoming, while light to

moderate snow will occur over the north. Significant blowing snow

is also expected in the mountains and southern Lincoln County.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel west of Wapiti toward Pahaska along US

Highway 14/16/20, as well as along the Chief Joseph Highway,

will likely become very difficult, as areas of blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.