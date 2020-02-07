Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 4:14AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Moderate to heavy snow and strong wind will impact Western and
Northern Wyoming today…
.A winter storm will continue across western and northern Wyoming
this morning. For the remainder of this winter storm, periods of
heavy snow will occur across far western Wyoming, while light to
moderate snow will occur over the north. Significant blowing snow
is also expected in the mountains and southern Lincoln County.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…Star Valley and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult in spots. Commuters
through Snake River Canyon and open areas north of Jackson
should be prepared for the worst travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your plans include
travel into the back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.