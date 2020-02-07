Winter Storm Warning issued February 7 at 4:14AM MST until February 7 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow and strong wind will impact Western and

Northern Wyoming today…

.A winter storm will continue across western and northern Wyoming

this morning. For the remainder of this winter storm, periods of

heavy snow will occur across far western Wyoming, while light to

moderate snow will occur over the north. Significant blowing snow

is also expected in the mountains and southern Lincoln County.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Star Valley and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult in spots. Commuters

through Snake River Canyon and open areas north of Jackson

should be prepared for the worst travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.