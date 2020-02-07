Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 10:19AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
