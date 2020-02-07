Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 1:30PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow for the Western Mountains…

Snow this afternoon will decrease toward sunset. However, another

disturbance will bring another round of snow and blowing snow to

the western mountains later tonight and especially on Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Saturday. The

heaviest snow is expected during the day on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.