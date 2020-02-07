Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:42AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 6 inches is expected today. Wind gusts as

high as 45 mph are also possible across mountain passes.

* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley basin including the city of

Stanley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over

mountain passes. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may

also impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.