Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:42AM MST until February 7 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 6 inches is expected today. Wind gusts as
high as 45 mph are also possible across mountain passes.
* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley basin including the city of
Stanley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over
mountain passes. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
also impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.