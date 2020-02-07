Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:42AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Periods of light to moderate snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing

and drifting snow significantly reducing visibility at times.

The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.