Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:42AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow in the mountains with a mix of
freezing rain possible in the mountain valleys. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…The Caribou Highlands, the Teton Valley, and the Bear
Lake area.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could also bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.