Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:42AM MST until February 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow in the mountains with a mix of

freezing rain possible in the mountain valleys. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…The Caribou Highlands, the Teton Valley, and the Bear

Lake area.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could also bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.