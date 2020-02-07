Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 8:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…

.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to

heavy snow to far western Wyoming late tonight and especially on

Saturday. Significant blowing snow is also expected in the

mountains.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest

snow is expected during the day on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into

the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.