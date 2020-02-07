Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 8:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…
.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to
heavy snow to far western Wyoming late tonight and especially on
Saturday. Significant blowing snow is also expected in the
mountains.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest
snow is expected during the day on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into
the back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.