Wind Advisory issued February 8 at 10:04AM MST until February 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall,

Blackfoot, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High

profile vehicles and trailers may have difficulty driving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.