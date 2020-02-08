Wind Advisory issued February 8 at 10:04AM MST until February 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Burley, American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High
profile vehicles and trailers may have difficulty driving.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
