Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continuing for Far Western Wyoming…
.Periods of snow will continue into the early evening, although
for many places the heaviest snow is over.
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 mph. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National
Park and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected
during the day on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.