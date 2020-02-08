Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continuing for Far Western Wyoming…

.Periods of snow will continue into the early evening, although

for many places the heaviest snow is over.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 mph. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National

Park and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

during the day on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.