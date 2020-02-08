Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow continuing for Far Western Wyoming…

.Periods of snow will continue into the early evening, although

for many places the heaviest snow is over.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

an inch or two, mainly north of Afton. Winds gusting as high as

30 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road

conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.