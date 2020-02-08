Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:15PM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow continuing for Far Western Wyoming…
.Periods of snow will continue into the early evening, although
for many places the heaviest snow is over.
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
an inch or two, mainly north of Afton. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road
conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.