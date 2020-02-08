Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 4:04AM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…
.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to
heavy snow to far western Wyoming during the day Saturday.
Significant blowing snow is also expected in the mountains.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National
Park and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now through 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected
during the day on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.