Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 4:04AM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…

.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to

heavy snow to far western Wyoming during the day Saturday.

Significant blowing snow is also expected in the mountains.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Now through 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

during the day on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road

conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.