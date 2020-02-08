Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:30AM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…

.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to

heavy snow to far western Wyoming today. Significant blowing snow

is also expected.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 mph. Winds gusting

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National

Park and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected

during the day on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.