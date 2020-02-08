Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:30AM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Significant Snow for Far Western Wyoming…

.Another storm system will bring another round of moderate to

heavy snow to far western Wyoming today. Significant blowing snow

is also expected.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on continued slippery and hazardous road

conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.