Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday

Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming tonight through Sunday evening.

* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow expected

across Star Valley and in the Salt River and Wyoming mountain

ranges. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches in the Star

Valley, locally higher amounts around Alpine. Snowfall in the

mountains will range from 10 to 18 inches.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.