Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday
Evening…
.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of
western Wyoming tonight through Sunday evening.
* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow expected
across Star Valley and in the Salt River and Wyoming mountain
ranges. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches in the Star
Valley, locally higher amounts around Alpine. Snowfall in the
mountains will range from 10 to 18 inches.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include
travel into the back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.