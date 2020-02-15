Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 1:47PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday

Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming tonight through Sunday evening.

* WHAT and WHERE…Periods of moderate to heavy snow across

Jackson Hole and surrounding mountains. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 8 inches in the Jackson Valley. Snowfall in the Tetons

will range from 14 to 22 inches. Snowfall in the Gros Ventre

mountains will range from 10 to 18 inches. Locally higher

amounts are possible.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include

travel into the back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.