Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 2:18PM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches in the valleys and 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…The Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges,

including Island Park and Wayan.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Today to 10 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to hazardous at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow with significantly reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.