Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 3:43AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday Night…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of western

Wyoming tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT and WHERE…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in the Star Valley, locally

higher amounts around Alpine. Snowfall in the mountains will

range from 10 to 18 inches.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.