Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 3:43AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday Night…
.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of western
Wyoming tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT and WHERE…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in the Jackson Valley. Snowfall
in the Tetons will range from 14 to 22 inches. Snowfall in the
Gros Ventre mountains will range from 10 to 18 inches. Locally
higher amounts are possible.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over
mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the
back country.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
