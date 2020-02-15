Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 3:43AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday Night…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of western

Wyoming tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT and WHERE…Moderate to Heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in the Jackson Valley. Snowfall

in the Tetons will range from 14 to 22 inches. Snowfall in the

Gros Ventre mountains will range from 10 to 18 inches. Locally

higher amounts are possible.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially over

mountains passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the

back country.

