Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 10:20PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday
Evening…
.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of
western Wyoming tonight through Sunday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM Sunday.
* SNOW AMOUNTS…5 to 8 inches over most of the park. In the
southern portion of Yellowstone National Park, snowfall of 8
to 12 inches is likely with locally higher amounts possible. 2
to 4 inches expected around Mammoth.
* IMPACTS…The reduced visibility in snow and, or blowing snow
can be very disorientating for people recreating.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.