Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:47PM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Storm for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday

Evening…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of

western Wyoming tonight through Sunday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM Sunday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 5 inches. The highest amounts will occur

between Sage and Cokeville

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if

recreating this weekend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.