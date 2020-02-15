Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:08AM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
at times.
* WHERE…The Teton and Bear Lake Valleys, including Driggs and
Montpelier.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Today to 10 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow with reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.