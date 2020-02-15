Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:08AM MST until February 16 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

at times.

* WHERE…The Teton and Bear Lake Valleys, including Driggs and

Montpelier.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Today to 10 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing

and drifting snow with reduced visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.