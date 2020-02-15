Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:08AM MST until February 16 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches
above 6500 feet. WInds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth, Frank Church, and Sun Valley regions,
including Stanley, Galena, and Ketchum.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Today to 3 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult to hazardous road conditions at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing
and drifting snow with reduced visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.