Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:21AM MST until February 16 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments