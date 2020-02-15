Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:43AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday Night…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of western

Wyoming tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…5 to 8 inches over most of the park. In the

southern portion of Yellowstone National Park, snowfall of 8 to

12 inches is likely with locally higher amounts possible.

* IMPACTS…Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if

recreating this weekend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.