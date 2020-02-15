Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 3:43AM MST until February 16 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for Western Wyoming Tonight through Sunday Night…

.A storm system will bring significant snow across much of western

Wyoming tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Snow expected.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.

* SNOW AMOUNTS…3 to 5 inches.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for adverse winter weather if

recreating this weekend.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.